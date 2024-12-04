'His enthusiasm inspired many': Former Commonwealth Games triathlon member killed in Scottish car crash
The family of a 64-year-old man who died in a crash on an Aberdeenshire road last month have said he will be “sadly missed”.
Andrew Johnstone was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on an unclassified road between the A980 at Torphins and the B9119 at Tornaveen.
Police said the incident, which involved a black Skoda Octavia estate car, took place between 11.15pm on Thursday, November 28 and 6.30am on Friday, November 29.
In a statement, Mr Johnstone’s family said: “Andrew was always very active from a young age. He was a keen cricketer and still played occasionally at Crathie.
“He was selected for the Scottish Commonwealth Games triathlon team when it was first introduced as a demonstration event in 1990. He ran the Munros in record time with his good friend Rory Gibson in 1992.
“His job as a medical rep for the whole of the north of Scotland enabled him to explore the country he loved with his beloved dogs.
“He was able to pursue his many outdoor activities, including hillwalking, cycling, swimming and skiing. His enthusiasm inspired many of the huge number of people he met along the way, most of whom remained life-long friends.
“His wife Kate tragically passed away in 2000 and, in honour of her memory, he fulfilled her wish for him to climb Mt Shasta and in doing so raised a substantial amount for Macmillan.
“He will be sadly missed by his brother Michael, partner Nuria and his many friends including his beloved dog and constant companion, Ruby.”
Sergeant Pete Henderson said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Andrew at this difficult time.”
Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing and asked anyone who can help to call them on 101, quoting incident number 0454 of Friday November 29.
