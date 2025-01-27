The accident involved a black and white Honda CBR 125

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has died and a teenager is in hospital after a motorcycle crash in Moray.

The accident, involving a black and white Honda CBR 125, happened on the B9014 near the junction with the B9115 at Drummuir, near Keith, about 6.35am on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accident involved a black and white Honda CBR 125 | John Devlin

Emergency services attended and a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

An 18-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. His condition is described as stable.

The road was closed for investigations and re-opened at about 1.45pm.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are asking anyone who was driving in the area in the early hours of the morning and who may have seen what happened to get in touch. Please check dashcams to see if anything that could assist with our investigation has been captured.”