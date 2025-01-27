Man killed and teenager in hospital after motorcycle crash with Honda on Scottish road
A man has died and a teenager is in hospital after a motorcycle crash in Moray.
The accident, involving a black and white Honda CBR 125, happened on the B9014 near the junction with the B9115 at Drummuir, near Keith, about 6.35am on Monday.
Emergency services attended and a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
An 18-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. His condition is described as stable.
The road was closed for investigations and re-opened at about 1.45pm.
Sergeant Lesley Morrison said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“We are asking anyone who was driving in the area in the early hours of the morning and who may have seen what happened to get in touch. Please check dashcams to see if anything that could assist with our investigation has been captured.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0410 of Monday January 27.
