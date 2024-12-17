Police officer taken to hospital after road crash in Scottish city

The officer was taken to hospital

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland is appealing for information after one of its officers was rushed to hospital following a road crash in Dundee involving a police vehicle.

The force said a female officer was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment after a marked police Peugeot 308 collided with a blue Ford Fiesta on the city’s Clepington Road on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old male driver of the Fiesta was also transported to hospital for treatment, police said.

The incident happened in Dundee. Picture: John Devlin | Scotsman

Sergeant Jamie Hays said: “Our inquiries are continuing into the cause of this crash and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“Drivers with dashcam footage of the road around the time of the crash are asked to review their footage and please contact us if it holds anything relevant.”