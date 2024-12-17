Police officer taken to hospital after road crash in Scottish city
Police Scotland is appealing for information after one of its officers was rushed to hospital following a road crash in Dundee involving a police vehicle.
The force said a female officer was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment after a marked police Peugeot 308 collided with a blue Ford Fiesta on the city’s Clepington Road on Saturday.
The 24-year-old male driver of the Fiesta was also transported to hospital for treatment, police said.
Sergeant Jamie Hays said: “Our inquiries are continuing into the cause of this crash and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
“Drivers with dashcam footage of the road around the time of the crash are asked to review their footage and please contact us if it holds anything relevant.”
Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 2029 of December 14.
