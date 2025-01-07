Man killed after BMW driver 'lost control' and crashed into two houses on rural Scottish road
One man has been killed and another taken to hospital after a car crashed into two houses on a rural road in Argyll and Bute on Monday.
The crash happened on the B842 at Knocknaha near Stewarton, by Campbeltown, about 4pm.
Police said it involved a red BMW that appeared to have “lost control” before colliding with the properties.
Emergency services attended and a 25-year-old male passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment.
Nobody within the houses was injured.
Police said an investigation to establish the full circumstances of the crash is ongoing, and that anyone with information is asked to come forward.
Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died. As our investigation continues, we urge anyone who was driving on the B842 and either witnessed the crash or has any information that may assist our investigation to contact us.
“Anyone with dash-cam or personal footage is asked to review it and please get in touch if it contains anything relevant to our investigation.
“If you have any information that could help, please contact 101 quoting reference number 1982 of January 6, 2025.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.