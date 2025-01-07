Police said the driver of a red BMW had appeared to have ‘lost control’

One man has been killed and another taken to hospital after a car crashed into two houses on a rural road in Argyll and Bute on Monday.

The crash happened on the B842 at Knocknaha near Stewarton, by Campbeltown, about 4pm.

Police said it involved a red BMW that appeared to have “lost control” before colliding with the properties.

The crash happened near Stewarton, by Campbeltown, on Monday. Picture: John Devlin

Emergency services attended and a 25-year-old male passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment.

Nobody within the houses was injured.

Police said an investigation to establish the full circumstances of the crash is ongoing, and that anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died. As our investigation continues, we urge anyone who was driving on the B842 and either witnessed the crash or has any information that may assist our investigation to contact us.

“Anyone with dash-cam or personal footage is asked to review it and please get in touch if it contains anything relevant to our investigation.