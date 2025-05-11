Man in critical condition with serious head injuries after riding E-scooter at midnight

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Comment
Published 11th May 2025, 08:54 BST
The man was riding an E-scooter before later being found with serious head injuries.

A man with an E-scooter has been found with serious head injuries in Aberdeen.

The 49-year-old is in a critical condition in hospital after being found on Strathmore Drive in the city's Mastrick area about 3:40am on Friday.

Strathmore Drive in Aberdeenplaceholder image
Strathmore Drive in Aberdeen | Google Maps

The man was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He had earlier been seen using the E-scooter before being discovered with serious injuries.

Join the thousands of Scots who receive our newsletter every day

The E-scooter was missing when he was found.

According to police, the man left an address on Cairnwell Place about midnight. He then rode the E-scooter in the Strathmore Drive and Gadie Crescent area.

A man who was using an E-scooter has been found with serious head injuriesplaceholder image
A man who was using an E-scooter has been found with serious head injuries | Contributed

Det Insp Andrew Wilson, of Police Scotland, said : "Around 30 minutes later, he was seen walking with his E-scooter from Gadie Crescent onto Strathmore Drive where he appeared to be injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE: Wildfire burning near Scottish town 'bigger than five football pitches'

"He was later traced in Strathmore Drive and taken to hospital. His E-scooter has not been found.

"Detectives have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries, checking CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage to establish exactly how the man came about his injuries.

"We'd urge anyone who may have seen the man or know what happened to him to come forward. He is described as white, wearing a blue puffer jacket, blue jeans and black trainers."

Related topics:HospitalPolicedashcamPolice ScotlandCCTV
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice