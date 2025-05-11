Man in critical condition with serious head injuries after riding E-scooter at midnight
The 49-year-old is in a critical condition in hospital after being found on Strathmore Drive in the city's Mastrick area about 3:40am on Friday.
The man was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
He had earlier been seen using the E-scooter before being discovered with serious injuries.
The E-scooter was missing when he was found.
According to police, the man left an address on Cairnwell Place about midnight. He then rode the E-scooter in the Strathmore Drive and Gadie Crescent area.
Det Insp Andrew Wilson, of Police Scotland, said : "Around 30 minutes later, he was seen walking with his E-scooter from Gadie Crescent onto Strathmore Drive where he appeared to be injured.
"He was later traced in Strathmore Drive and taken to hospital. His E-scooter has not been found.
"Detectives have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries, checking CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage to establish exactly how the man came about his injuries.
"We'd urge anyone who may have seen the man or know what happened to him to come forward. He is described as white, wearing a blue puffer jacket, blue jeans and black trainers."
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.