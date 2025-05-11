Man in critical condition with serious head injuries after riding E-scooter at midnight

The man was riding an E-scooter before later being found with serious head injuries.

A man with an E-scooter has been found with serious head injuries in Aberdeen.

The 49-year-old is in a critical condition in hospital after being found on Strathmore Drive in the city's Mastrick area about 3:40am on Friday.

The man was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

He had earlier been seen using the E-scooter before being discovered with serious injuries.

The E-scooter was missing when he was found.

According to police, the man left an address on Cairnwell Place about midnight. He then rode the E-scooter in the Strathmore Drive and Gadie Crescent area.

Det Insp Andrew Wilson, of Police Scotland, said : "Around 30 minutes later, he was seen walking with his E-scooter from Gadie Crescent onto Strathmore Drive where he appeared to be injured.

"He was later traced in Strathmore Drive and taken to hospital. His E-scooter has not been found.

"Detectives have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries, checking CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage to establish exactly how the man came about his injuries.