Man dies on Scottish farm after air ambulance called to scene in major emergency response
A man has died on a farm in Perth and Kinross after an air ambulance was called in a major emergency response.
Two ambulances, one rapid resuscitation response unit and one air ambulance were sent to the farm on Aberbothrie Road near Coupar Angus soon after 8am on Monday.
A 68-year-old man who had taken unwell died at the scene.
An investigation into the death has been launched, but police said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.05am on Monday, February 17, 2025, we received a report that a 68-year-old man had taken unwell at a farm in Coupar Angus.
“Emergency services attended and the man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and enquiries are ongoing.”
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8:03am to attend an incident on Aberbothrie Road near Coupar Angus. We dispatched two ambulances, one rapid resuscitation response unit and one air ambulance to the scene.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.