A rapid resuscitation response unit was among emergency teams sent to the farm near Coupar Angus

A man has died on a farm in Perth and Kinross after an air ambulance was called in a major emergency response.

Two ambulances, one rapid resuscitation response unit and one air ambulance were sent to the farm on Aberbothrie Road near Coupar Angus soon after 8am on Monday.

A Scottish air ambulance attended the scene | Michael Gillen/NationalWorld

A 68-year-old man who had taken unwell died at the scene.

An investigation into the death has been launched, but police said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.05am on Monday, February 17, 2025, we received a report that a 68-year-old man had taken unwell at a farm in Coupar Angus.

“Emergency services attended and the man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and enquiries are ongoing.”