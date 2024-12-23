Man dies after reports of car crashing through barriers and trolley store at busy Scottish supermarket
A man has died after an incident at a supermarket car park in Edinburgh.
Emergency services attended the scene outside the Tesco store on Meadow Place Road in Corstorphine around 8.40am on Sunday.
According to media reports, locals witnessed a car crashing through several barriers and a trolley store.
Officers taped off the scene of the incident, but have said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Sunday, December 22, 2024 we were called to assist with a medical matter at Meadow Place Road, Edinburgh.
“A man was taken to hospital where he died a short time later. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.