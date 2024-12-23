Man dies after reports of car crashing through barriers and trolley store at busy Scottish supermarket

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 11:46 GMT
Emergency services attended the scene at the Tesco store

A man has died after an incident at a supermarket car park in Edinburgh.

Emergency services attended the scene outside the Tesco store on Meadow Place Road in Corstorphine around 8.40am on Sunday.

Emergency services have attended the scene at the supermarket
Emergency services have attended the scene at the supermarket | PA

According to media reports, locals witnessed a car crashing through several barriers and a trolley store.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance, but later died.

Officers taped off the scene of the incident, but have said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Sunday, December 22, 2024 we were called to assist with a medical matter at Meadow Place Road, Edinburgh.

“A man was taken to hospital where he died a short time later. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

