Edinburgh's Omni leisure complex that houses health club, cinema and bars sold in major property deal
Omni, the leisure and entertainment complex across from Edinburgh’s new St James Quarter, has changed hands in a property investment deal.
The venue, which houses several bars and restaurants, a Vue cinema and a Nuffield health club, has been acquired by international investment group Triple B on undisclosed terms. It said the Omni Centre had “long been recognised as Edinburgh’s top recreation hub” with more than four million visitor movements a year. The site also includes the adjoining Glasshouse Hotel. The recently opened Edinburgh Street Food market is said to be “exceeding customers’ expectations”. The Omni vendor, investment firm Nuveen, was advised by JLL and an asking price of £65 million had been previously flagged.
Triple B was founded by Thomas G Bata, Thomas A Bata and Charlotte Bata-How, family members of the European Bata Shoe business. The acquisition of the Edinburgh venue marks the group’s latest venture in the property sector, further expanding its portfolio of investments across “key European markets”.
Director Thomas A Bata said: “We are thrilled to welcome Omni Centre Edinburgh into the Triple B portfolio. This acquisition aligns with our mission to invest in projects that foster meaningful experiences for communities. Omni Edinburgh has established itself as a cornerstone of leisure and entertainment in Scotland, and we are excited to build upon its success.”
Senior property advisor Scott Dwyer added: “Our commitment to authenticity, global vision, innovation, responsible capitalism and entrepreneurship forms the foundation of our approach. We see tremendous potential and synergies with Omni and are committed to investing in its long-term success.”
