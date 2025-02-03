Man dies after becoming unwell in major Scottish park during half-marathon
A man has died in Glasgow after reportedly becoming unwell running a half-marathon.
Police Scotland said the 24-year-old fell ill on Glasgow Green about 11.15am on Sunday.
He was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, but died a short time after arriving.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended following a report of a 24-year-old man having taken unwell at Glasgow Green around 11.15am on Sunday February 2.
“The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.