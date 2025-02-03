The incident took place while the man was taking part in a half-marathon

A man has died in Glasgow after reportedly becoming unwell running a half-marathon.

Police Scotland said the 24-year-old fell ill on Glasgow Green about 11.15am on Sunday.

The incident happened in Glasgow Green | Google Maps

He was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, but died a short time after arriving.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended following a report of a 24-year-old man having taken unwell at Glasgow Green around 11.15am on Sunday February 2.