A man has died after being hit by a van while walking back towards a village in Argyll and Bute.

The collision between the pedestrian and a VW Transporter happened on the A85, in Dunbeg near Oban, about 10.10pm on Monday.

A man has been killed in the incident | John Devlin

Emergency services took the 37-year-old man to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The road was shut following the incident, with Police Scotland launching an investigation.

Witnesses to the incident are being sought. Police said the man had been last seen walking towards Connel village, and was carrying a distinctive backpack adorned with soft toys.

Sergeant Robert Mackie said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area last night who may have seen the man walking towards Connel to get in touch with us.

