Man, 38, named after being killed when Volkswagen Golf hit parked car on Scottish street
A man who died in a collision with a parked car has been named by police.
Scott McFadden, 38, was the passenger in a Volkswagen Golf that struck an unoccupied Peugeot car parked in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, on Monday, December 16.
The Golf was being driven by a 50-year-old woman during the incident on Clune Brae, which occurred around 9.55pm.
Mr McFadden, who was from the area, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, who was taken to hospital for treatment, was arrested and released pending further inquiries.
Sergeant Robert Mackie, from the Road Policing Unit in Dumbarton, said: “Our thoughts are with Scott McFadden’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“Our inquiries into the full circumstances of this collision are ongoing. I would urge anyone who may have information who has not yet spoken to police to contact 101, quoting reference number 3838 of December 16.”
