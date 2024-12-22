The 38-year-old was a passenger in the Volkswagen Golf that collided with a parked car

A man who died in a collision with a parked car has been named by police.

Scott McFadden, 38, was the passenger in a Volkswagen Golf that struck an unoccupied Peugeot car parked in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, on Monday, December 16.

Scott McFadden was killed when the vehicle he was in crashed into a parked car | Police Scotland

The Golf was being driven by a 50-year-old woman during the incident on Clune Brae, which occurred around 9.55pm.

Mr McFadden, who was from the area, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, who was taken to hospital for treatment, was arrested and released pending further inquiries.

Sergeant Robert Mackie, from the Road Policing Unit in Dumbarton, said: “Our thoughts are with Scott McFadden’s family and friends at this difficult time.