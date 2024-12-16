Major Scottish road targeted by urgent upgrade demands is shut after two-vehicle crash

Four fatalities have been recorded on the A75 so far this year

A section of a major road in Scotland’s south has been shut after a two-vehicle crash.

Part of the A75 has been closed at Gretna, in Dumfries and Galloway, following the incident, which happened about 11.10am on Monday.

Emergency services remain at the scene. The extent of any injuries is unknown.

Police said local diversions were in place while the road remains shut.

The road is closed on the eastbound carriageway heading towards the M74 and M6 motorways.

The A75 between Gretna and Stranraer, which is almost 100 miles long, has seen four fatalities this year to date.

Campaigners, including the South West Scotland Transport Alliance, are pushing for faster progress on upgrading the single-carriageway A75 - a key lorry route between England and Northern Ireland via the Cairnryan ports, near Stranraer, which are the UK’s fifth busiest.