The 'dangerous' 96-mile diversion route for drivers as major Scottish road upgraded

Road maintenance firm Amey has said the diversion route will take drivers two-and-a-half hours to complete

A 96-mile diversion on a major Scottish road that carries heavy-goods vehicles has been branded “dangerous” and “absolutely ridiculous”.

An extended section of the A75 - the major route that services the port at Stranraer - is being shut overnight and is taking traffic off the road from Castle Douglas to Newton Stewart.

Road maintenance firm Amey has said the carriageway has reached the end of its operational life. Overall works will continue through to November 2.

The overnight closures are running from 8pm to 6am to upgrade stretches of the A75 in Dumfries and Galloway at Auchenlarie and Mossyard.

Traffic, including heavy-goods vehicles that service Stranraer port, are being diverted via Girvan and Dalmellington in Ayrshire - a 96-mile route.

Vehicles will take up to two-and-a-half hours to complete the diversion, Amey has said.

The extent of the diversion has sparked condemnation on social media. One user posted it would have been better to use a convoy system, describing sending all HGVs down the lengthy diversion route as "bad management and dangerous".

Others have described the diversion as expected to cause "a lot of problems" and "absolutely ridiculous".

Upgrade works at Mossyard will run until Friday.

Further resurfacing of the route will then be carried out at Auchenlarie in two phases, with overnight closures from October 7 and 12 and again between October 28 and November 2.

A spokesperson for Amey told the BBC the work was designed to prevent the road deteriorating further over the winter months.

"The dates of the work were arrived at in consultation with residents and businesses on this route, and special access arrangements have been made for them," the spokesperson said.

"The original programme dates for this work were moved back to a time considered more suitable and less disruptive in response to this consultation.

"As well as local engagement, there has been extensive discussion with ferry operators, the haulage industry and the emergency services to mitigate the impact of this scheme."

The spokesperson said the diversion route was suitable for heavier vehicles, adding: “By working overnight, and off-peak, every attempt has been made to reduce disruption.”