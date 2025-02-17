Major Scottish road shut after unexploded ordnance found in underground tunnel
A section of the A9 had to be closed after unexploded ordnance was found in a tunnel under the road.
Police were called to the location near Dunkeld about 1pm on Sunday.
An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended, with the road at Inver, near Little Dunkeld, shut for two hours.
The area was deemed safe just before 4pm and the road reopened.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.05pm on Sunday, 16 February 2025, police were advised that what appeared to be an historic unexploded ordnance had been found in a tunnel under the A9 at Dunkeld.
“Police and emergency services attended and the A9 was closed as a precaution for a short time. It has since been reopened.
“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended and the ordnance deemed safe.
“The incident has now concluded.”
