Major blaze damages popular Scottish city cafe after flames seen bursting from venue door
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a cafe in Glasgow after flames and black smoke were seen pouring from the venue.
Four appliances went to the scene in Victoria Road in the Govanhill area of the city when the alarm was raised at 5.25pm on Wednesday.
Pictures posted on social media showed smoke and flames coming from the premises of the Mi Chaii cafe.
It has been reported the fire started in the bar and back kitchen of the business.
The cafe was situated underneath three levels of residential flats.
Firefighters were forced to use battering rams to access the flats immediately above the cafe, to check for anyone inside.
One person received treatment at the scene for smoke inhalation, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.
Firefighters put out the blaze and the last appliance left at 11.30pm.
The road was closed for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident but later reopened.
