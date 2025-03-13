Flames and black smoke were seen billowing out of the Glasgow cafe in images posted on social media

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a cafe in Glasgow after flames and black smoke were seen pouring from the venue.

Four appliances went to the scene in Victoria Road in the Govanhill area of the city when the alarm was raised at 5.25pm on Wednesday.

One person received treatment at the scene for smoke inhalation after the cafe caught ablaze | Johnston Press

Pictures posted on social media showed smoke and flames coming from the premises of the Mi Chaii cafe.

It has been reported the fire started in the bar and back kitchen of the business.

The cafe was situated underneath three levels of residential flats.

Firefighters were forced to use battering rams to access the flats immediately above the cafe, to check for anyone inside.

Mi Chali cafe, before the fire | Google Maps

One person received treatment at the scene for smoke inhalation, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

Firefighters put out the blaze and the last appliance left at 11.30pm.