Musselburgh fire: Firefighters tackle major warehouse blaze near city as residents told to shut windows

By Lucinda Cameron
Comment
Published 11th Mar 2025, 07:47 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 15:41 BST
About 45 firefighters tackled the incident at the height of the blaze

Several roads remain closed in Musselburgh after firefighters worked through the night to put out a blaze at a storage warehouse.

Around 45 firefighters were at the scene at the height of the incident in Eskmills Road on Tuesday morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said nine fire appliances went to the warehouse when the alarm was raised around 12.30am.

Around 45 firefighters have battled the blazeplaceholder image
Around 45 firefighters have battled the blaze | Johnston Press

Four fire engines and a height appliance were still at the scene at 6.30am. The last appliance left the scene at 11.34am.

There were no reports of any casualties.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Eskmills Road and Station Road remain closed and local residents and businesses should keep windows and doors closed. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Related topics:ResidentsMusselburghMotoristsPolice
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice