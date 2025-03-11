About 45 firefighters tackled the incident at the height of the blaze

Several roads remain closed in Musselburgh after firefighters worked through the night to put out a blaze at a storage warehouse.

Around 45 firefighters were at the scene at the height of the incident in Eskmills Road on Tuesday morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said nine fire appliances went to the warehouse when the alarm was raised around 12.30am.

Four fire engines and a height appliance were still at the scene at 6.30am. The last appliance left the scene at 11.34am.

There were no reports of any casualties.