The rider of the motorbike has been taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M8 is closed westbound after a crash involving two cars and a motorbike.

Police have confirmed the motorway is closed at junction 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called at around 9.15am on Wednesday after reports of a crash.

The rider of the motorbike has been taken to hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Police have confirmed the motorway is closed at junction 13. | John Devlin

A police spokesperson said: “The M8 westbound is closed at junction 13 following a crash involving two cars and a motorbike.

“Emergency services were called around 9.15am on Wednesday, August 6, and the rider of the motorbike has been taken to hospital.