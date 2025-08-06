Glasgow crash: M8 motorway closed westbound after three-vehicle crash during rush hour
The M8 is closed westbound after a crash involving two cars and a motorbike.
Police have confirmed the motorway is closed at junction 13.
Emergency services were called at around 9.15am on Wednesday after reports of a crash.
The rider of the motorbike has been taken to hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
A police spokesperson said: “The M8 westbound is closed at junction 13 following a crash involving two cars and a motorbike.
“Emergency services were called around 9.15am on Wednesday, August 6, and the rider of the motorbike has been taken to hospital.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.