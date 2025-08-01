A82 crash: Major road closed in both directions near Crianlarich following serious car accident

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 1st Aug 2025, 12:54 BST
Drivers are being told to avoid the area in the Highlands.

The A82 at Tyndrum, near Crianlarich, is closed in both directions following a serious road crash.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area | Universal Images Group via Getty

Officers said the accident was reported around 11.40am on Friday morning.

Emergency services are in attendance. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Traffic Scotland has information on the diversions in place. You can find out details on the Traffic Scotland website here.

