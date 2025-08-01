Drivers are being told to avoid the area in the Highlands.

The A82 at Tyndrum, near Crianlarich, is closed in both directions following a serious road crash.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area | Universal Images Group via Getty

Officers said the accident was reported around 11.40am on Friday morning.

Emergency services are in attendance. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.