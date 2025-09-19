Lanarkshire crash: Woman, 84, left in 'critical condition' after hit by van
An 84-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a van in Lanarkshire.
Emergency services were called to a crash on Blantyre Farm Road involving a pedestrian and a Nissan Interstar van towing a caged trailer around 2.50pm on Thursday.
The pedestrian, an 84-year-old woman, was taken Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. She remains in a critical condition.
The occupants of the van were not injured.
Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
A 32-year-old man was arrested after the crash, but has been released pending further enquiries.
Enquiries ‘ongoing’ to establish full circumstances
Sergeant Elaine Scott said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash. I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident to please get in touch.
"I would also ask drivers with dash-cam devices to check their footage as it may contain images which could assist our investigation."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1932 of September 18.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.