A man was arrested but has been released pending further enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 84-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a van in Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were called to a crash on Blantyre Farm Road involving a pedestrian and a Nissan Interstar van towing a caged trailer around 2.50pm on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pedestrian, an 84-year-old woman, was taken Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. She remains in a critical condition.

The occupants of the van were not injured.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

The crash happened on Thursday. | Google

A 32-year-old man was arrested after the crash, but has been released pending further enquiries.

Enquiries ‘ongoing’ to establish full circumstances

Sergeant Elaine Scott said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash. I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident to please get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would also ask drivers with dash-cam devices to check their footage as it may contain images which could assist our investigation."