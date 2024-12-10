Huge fire engulfs Scottish paper mill as public urged to stay away from blaze

Six fire appliances have gone to the scene of the major fire

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large fire has engulfed a paper mill in Fife.

About 48 firefighters were called to Sapphire Paper Mill in Leslie around 5.15am on Tuesday.

The major fire is being tackled at a paper mill | Johnston Press

A total of 12 fire appliances and specialist resources from several stations across central Fife were sent to the blaze on Glenwood Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen billowing high above the industrial estate and across the town.

Nine fire appliances were still at the scene at 2pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “Firefighters are working to extinguish a well-developed fire within a large industrial building. There are no reported casualties.”

Members of the public have been urged to stay away from the site.

The SFRS said: “We would ask people to avoid the area where possible and for nearby homes to keep windows and doors closed. Thank you for your support.”

Police are also in attendance at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.45am. There are no reports of injuries.

“Nearby homes and premises should keep windows and doors closed. The public is urged to avoid the area if possible. Members of the public have been urged to stay away from the site.”

Sapphire Mill was formerly Fettykil Paper Mill, which closed in 2006. The site was sold to Northumberland Fourstones Paper Mill and subsequently renamed.

A spokesman for Fourstones, which owns the site, said: "All staff are safe and accounted for. The fire is now under control and does not appear to have spread to warehousing or production facilities.