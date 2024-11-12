Fire engine in collision with two cars while travelling under blue lights

By Amy Watson
Published 12th Nov 2024, 06:45 BST
“One casualty from one of the cars was treated at the scene.”

A fire engine on its way to a callout has been involved in a collision with two cars on a road junction in Edinburgh.

The collision, on the junction of Drum Street and Newtoft Street, happened at 5.55pm on Monday while the fire engine was travelling under blue lights.

One person from one of the cars received medical treatment at the scene.

There were no other injuries, and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed that no firefighters were injured.

Crews remained on the scene until 8.10pm.

An SFRS spokesperson said: “At 5.55pm on Monday November 11 a fire appliance was involved in a road traffic collision with two cars on the junction of Drum Street and Newtoft Street, Edinburgh.

“Operations control mobilised two crew members to the scene. One casualty from one of the cars was treated at the scene. No firefighters were injured.”

