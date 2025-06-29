A major search carried out by police continues after a young paddleboarder went missing.

Police remain at a Fife beauty spot searching for a missing teenager who had been paddle boarding.

The incident at Lochore Meadows on Saturday sparked a major response from the emergency services and coastguard.

Officers were called to the Meedies in Lochgelly around 5.25pm on Saturday after receiving a report of concern for a 15-year-old boy who had been paddle boarding. A helicopter was also called to the scene. Four water rescue teams were deployed.

Emergency services are at Lochore Meadows (Pic: Fife Council)

Extensive searches have been carried out and the public has been asked to stay away from the area.

Access to the park has been closed. Police said on Sunday morning that temporary airspace restrictions were in place “for security and your safety”. The restrictions apply to drones as well all aircraft.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 5.25pm on Saturday we were called to Loch Ore Meadows, Lochgelly after receiving a report of concern for a male who had been paddle boarding.

"Emergency services, including the coastguard, are in attendance and extensive searches are being carried out. Enquiries are ongoing and we would ask people to please avoid the area if possible.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 5.27pm of a person in the water at Lochore Meadows Country Park. Two appliances from Lochgelly station, as well as four water rescue teams, were dispatched and remain at the scene.”