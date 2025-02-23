Homes evacuated and roads closed over suspected gas leak in quiet residential street

A suspected gas leak was reported, with homes evacuated in the area

A series of homes were evacuated and roads closed in Glasgow in response to a suspected gas leak.

Police were called to Northpark Street in the city’s north about 11.45am on Saturday.

Several properties were evacuated as a precaution
Several properties were evacuated as a precaution | PA

Properties were subsequently evacuated, with drivers asked to avoid the area.

Maryhill Road was closed at the junctions with Garscube Road, Queen Margaret Drive and Hinshaw Street.

Northpark Street was also closed, with no vehicle access allowed to Dunard Street.

A Police Scotland statement read: “Due to a report of a gas leak, Maryhill Road is closed at its junctions with Garscube Road, Queen Margaret Drive and Hinshaw Street.

“Northpark Street is also closed and there is no vehicular access to Dunard Street.

“We were called around 11.45am on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

“Several properties are being evacuated as a precaution and motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

