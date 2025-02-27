Girl, 4, in critical condition in hospital after being hit by BMW near park

The four-year-old girl was on foot when she was hit by a BMW in Glasgow

A four-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car.

The girl was on foot when the incident happened on Tantallon Road, Shawlands, Glasgow, about 9am on Thursday.

Emergency services attended. The girl was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children where staff described her condition as critical.

The female driver of the BMW X1 did not require medical treatment.

Sergeant Ally Wright, from Police Scotland, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“I’m also keen to speak to any drivers who were in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage which has captured something of significance.”