Police investigating 'serious sexual assault' of teenager in Scottish city

Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley

World editor

Published 16th Nov 2024, 15:27 GMT
The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning

Police are investigating after a teenager was allegedly seriously sexually assaulted in Glasgow city centre.

The incident happened on the city’s Sauchiehall Lane in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police Scotland said enquiries were ongoing into the attack. The area between the junction with Elmbank Street and Holland Street was taped off.

Police are investigating.Police are investigating.
Police are investigating.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.55am on Friday, 15 November, 2024 we received a report of a serious sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman in Sauchiehall Lane between the junction with Elmbank Street and Holland Street in Glasgow.

“Enquiries are ongoing."

Related topics:PoliceTeenagerGlasgow
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice