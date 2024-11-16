Police investigating 'serious sexual assault' of teenager in Scottish city
Police are investigating after a teenager was allegedly seriously sexually assaulted in Glasgow city centre.
The incident happened on the city’s Sauchiehall Lane in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Police Scotland said enquiries were ongoing into the attack. The area between the junction with Elmbank Street and Holland Street was taped off.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.55am on Friday, 15 November, 2024 we received a report of a serious sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman in Sauchiehall Lane between the junction with Elmbank Street and Holland Street in Glasgow.
“Enquiries are ongoing."