Four-storey building 'collapses' in Scottish city in major incident as van crushed

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 17:52 GMT
Firefighters are in attendance after sections of a building collapsed in Glasgow

Parts of a building have collapsed in Glasgow in an incident that has sparked a major emergency response.

Sections of a four-storey building at 138 Hydepark Street, near the River Clyde, that was due to be demolished fell off on Wednesday afternoon.

Parts of a building have collapsed in Glasgow | Lisa Ferguson

Emergency services were called to the scene about 3.20pm. It is believed a van has been crushed by one of the falling sections.

Hydepark Street has been closed following the incident, with a cordon in place.

Video captured of the incident shows the building’s framework being inspected by workers soon after the collapse, with parked cars covered in debris.

Hydepark Street, where the building collapse has taken placeHydepark Street, where the building collapse has taken place
Hydepark Street, where the building collapse has taken place | Google Maps

There are no reports of injuries.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 3.20pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, to reports of a building collapse at Hydepark Street in Glasgow.

"Operations Control mobilised two appliances on a precautionary basis. All persons have been accounted for and there are no reported casualties.

"Crews remain in attendance to ensure the area remains safe."

