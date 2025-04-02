Firefighters work overnight to tackle 'devastating' industrial blaze visible from 20 miles away
Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a blaze which broke out on an industrial estate on Tuesday afternoon, leaving six people needing hospital treatment.
Six fire engines went to the scene at Blairlinn Industrial Estate in Cumbernauld when the alarm was raised at 2.35pm on April 1.
Police said six men, aged between 20 and 66, were taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment. None of the injuries are described as being life-threatening.
People in the Greenfaulds area of Cumbernauld were advised to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut because of smoke as emergency services dealt with the incident.
A number of neighbouring business properties were evacuated. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two pumps and and a high reach appliance were still at the scene at 6.30am.
Sergeant Kevin Anderson, of Police Scotland, said: “An investigation will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of the fire.”
Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around and was visible from Queens Park in Glasgow on Tuesday afternoon.
Moock Environmental Solutions described the blaze at its premises as “devastating”.
In a statement the company, which recycles toner cartridges, said: “Emergency services responded swiftly and the situation is under control. Staff made it out safely and were treated at the scene. Some were taken to hospital for further checks.
“We would like to thank everyone that responded, specifically to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service for their prompt assistance.”
They added: “Our priority is the safety and well-being of all of those affected.”
