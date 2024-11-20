Firefighters battle 'well developed' blaze at Scottish communal bin shelter

By Lucinda Cameron

Published 20th Nov 2024, 09:59 GMT
Six fire appliances attended the blaze sparked in a communal bin store in Edinburgh

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a property in Edinburgh.

Six fire appliances went to the scene in the city’s Restalrig Road when the alarm was raised at 6.38pm on Tuesday.

They found a “well-developed” fire in a communal bin store for a block of flats when they arrived at the scene. They extinguished the fire and the last appliance left at 11.26pm.

There were no reports of any injuries.

