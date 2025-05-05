Fire crews have been dealing with a large gradd blaze overnight

Firefighters are battling a open grass blaze near Dunoon after receiving a flood of calls.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews was called to the blaze affecting land on Shore Road in Innellan, south of Dunoon, about 2.30pm on Sunday.



Crews worked overnight in a bid to extinguish the fire.

But a fire appliance and crews were sent back to the scene at 6am on Monday after low light halted efforts to contain the incident.

Members of the public have been urged not to contact the SFRS about the grass fire due to the volume of calls already received.

An SFRS statement issued on Sunday read: “We are aware of an open grass fire affecting an area of land on Shore Road in Innellan [south of Dunoon].

“We were called to the area at 2.30pm today and crews have been working to extinguish the fire. Due to low lighting, crews have left the scene and will reattend at 6am tomorrow morning.