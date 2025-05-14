Dog attack Livingston: Toddler, 3, bitten by 'bull breed' dog outside shop as police hunt owner
A three-year-old boy has been injured following a dog attack outside a shop in West Lothian.
The toddler was bitten by a “bull breed dog” outside a shop on Drumshoreland Road in the Pumpherston area of Livingston around noon on Friday, May 2.
The dog is described as fawn coloured and stocky, and was wearing a black harness and lead. The owner was said to have left the scene heading down Drumshoreland Road towards the school.
Police said the owner was described as a white male around 6ft tall, with a stocky build and light coloured short hair. He was wearing a dark top, shorts and sliders.
Constable Kirsty Forsyth, from Broxburn Police Station, said: "We are appealing to the public to help trace the dog and its owner. Anyone with information on the dog and its owner is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 1582 of May 2, 2025."
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.