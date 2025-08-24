Man arrested after woman attacked by two 'XL Bully' dogs in Fife and taken to hospital
A man has been charged over an attack involving two XL Bully-type dogs in Fife.
A woman was attacked by the dogs on Carden Crescent in Lochgelly around 7.55pm on Friday.
Emergency services were called to the scene, with the woman taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.
She was later released from hospital.
The animals reportedly resembled Bully dogs. However, Police Scotland has not officially confirmed the breed.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the incident.
He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court at a later date.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.55pm on Friday, August 22, 2025, we received a report of a woman having been attacked by two dogs on Carden Crescent, Cardenden, Lochgelly.
“The woman was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment and later released.
“A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and released on an undertaking to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court at a later date.”
Comments
