The ‘serious sexual assault’ happened on Friday evening.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a 17-year-old girl was subjected to a “serious sexual assault” in Dundee on Friday evening.

The incident took place between 9pm and 11.20pm as the teenager walked in the Pentland Avenue area of the city.

Police said an investigation is ongoing, with officers carrying out a CCTV trawl and conducting door-to-door inquiries.

The girl is being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Paul Walker, from the public protection unit in Dundee, said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and I am appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

“A dedicated team of detectives, supported by officers from the local policing team, are working on this investigation and carrying out a CCTV trawl, as well as door-to-door inquiries.

“Despite the time of night, there were cars and pedestrians in the area, and I am asking anyone who was in Tullideph Road, City Road, Pentland Avenue, Pentland Crescent, Cleghorn Street and Pitfour Street between 9pm and 11.20pm to get in touch.

“Please think back – did you see something suspicious or out of the ordinary? I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have private CCTV footage, or anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage.”

Chief Inspector Rachael Burns, local area commander, said: “We understand this will be concerning for the local community, but please be assured we are doing everything we can.

“There will be patrols in the area to offer reassurance to local residents as our inquiries continue. Anyone with any concerns, or information, should speak to these officers, they are there to help.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4353 of September 19, 2025.