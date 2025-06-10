Family 'utterly heartbroken' after man killed in horror three-car crash

The three-car crashed happened in Aberdeenshire and has left a man dead, with his family ‘utterly heart-broken’.

The family of a man who died almost a month after a three-vehicle crash have said they are “utterly heartbroken”.

The collision happened on the A982 South Road at Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, on May 13.

William John Horne, 67, died in hospital on June 8, after sustaining serious injuries in a three vehicle crash on the A982 South Road at Peterhead in Aberdeenshire. Picture: Family handout/Police Scotland/PA Wire | PA

William John Horne, 67, who was driving a white Volkswagen, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries and died on Sunday, police said.

The people in the other vehicles: a white Kia Ceed and a red Seat Alhambra; were treated for non-serious injuries.

Mr Horne’s family paid tribute to him a statement issued via Police Scotland.

They said: “Our family is utterly heartbroken by the tragic loss of William John Horne. We want to give our sincere thanks to the first responder, police, paramedics and all the wonderful staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary ICU for their care and attention to William.”

Mr Horne was from the Peterhead area.

Constable John Grant, of the north east road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with William’s family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information who can assist and has not already spoken to officers is asked to get in touch.”