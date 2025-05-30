Family in emotional tribute to 'adored' grandmother killed in crash with van on busy road
Tributes have been paid to an “adored” wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who died following a crash involving a car and a van.
Judith Molloy, 76, was a passenger in a red Suzuki Ignis that was in collision with a white Peugeot van in Dumfries and Galloway on Wednesday.
The crash occurred around 11.20am on the A75 at Auchenlarie.
Mrs Molloy was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she died.
In a statement released through police, her family said: “Judith was an adored wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she leaves behind family and many friends whose lives will never be the same.
“We will miss her every single day.”
The driver and passenger of the van were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary and have since been discharged. The driver of the car was uninjured.
Constable Luke Bell said: “Our thoughts are with Mrs Molloy’s family and friends at this difficult time. We’ll continue to liaise with them throughout our investigation.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information to assist our inquiries.
“We are still looking for witnesses to this collision. If you can help, contact 101 quoting reference 1251 of May 28.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.