Explosive device found near Scottish city as bomb squad called in and roads shut

By Sarah Ward
Comment
Published 21st Mar 2025, 14:22 BST
Explosive ordnance disposal specialists have been called by Police Scotland to deal with the device

Roads have been closed after an unexploded ordnance device was found near Glasgow.

Police Scotland were alerted to a report of an unexploded ordnance discovered in Old Bothwell Road, near Bothwell in South Lanarkshire, just before 11am on Friday.

Police have been called to deal with an unexploded deviceplaceholder image
Police have been called to deal with an unexploded device | NationalWorld

Officers were at the scene and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) specialists were contacted, Police Scotland said.

An exclusion is in place and Bothwell Road at Bothwell Bridge is closed.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The public is asked to avoid the area.”

