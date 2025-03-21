Explosive device found near Scottish city as bomb squad called in and roads shut
Roads have been closed after an unexploded ordnance device was found near Glasgow.
Police Scotland were alerted to a report of an unexploded ordnance discovered in Old Bothwell Road, near Bothwell in South Lanarkshire, just before 11am on Friday.
Officers were at the scene and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) specialists were contacted, Police Scotland said.
An exclusion is in place and Bothwell Road at Bothwell Bridge is closed.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The public is asked to avoid the area.”
