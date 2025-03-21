West Pilton Bank: Reports of fire arm discharged in Edinburgh property as police close off area
Early Friday morning, police in the Capital received reports of a firearm possibly being discharged.
Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounded the incident which took place in the West Pilton Bank, and a significant police presence will remain in the area.
Road closures are in place, and police reported that there are no injuries related to the incident.
Inspector Alan Healy said: "We understand this incident will be very worrying for the people living in this community and would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.
"Enquiries are at an early stage and officers will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and I would urge anyone with questions or concerns to approach them – they are there to help."
Anyone with any information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 0562 of Friday, 21 March, 2025.
