"We understand this incident will be very worrying for the people living in this community.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early Friday morning, police in the Capital received reports of a firearm possibly being discharged.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounded the incident which took place in the West Pilton Bank, and a significant police presence will remain in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures are in place, and police reported that there are no injuries related to the incident.

Read more here: Counter terrorism leads investigation into cause of fire that led to closure of major airport

Inspector Alan Healy said: "We understand this incident will be very worrying for the people living in this community and would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.

"Enquiries are at an early stage and officers will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and I would urge anyone with questions or concerns to approach them – they are there to help."