Quality assured for race goers at Musselburgh with new AA grading

Musselburgh Racecourse underlined its position as one of Scotland’s leading racecourses with an “exemplary” rating in four categories of a leading quality assurance scheme.

The East Lothian track received top tier rankings in the AA’s Quality Assured Racecourse Scheme, with an impressive overall score of 94.03% across all judged categories.

The AA’s Quality Assured Scheme has replaced the previous VisitScotland Quality Assured Scheme in which Musselburgh consistently achieved five star status each year.

The AA assessor found Musselburgh to be “exemplary” in four categories - Spotless and Sparkling, Staff Customer Services, Warmest Welcome and Taste of the Racecourses - Food.

Musselburgh Racecourse

The report said: “Musselburgh Racecourse is an appealing venue that offers regular racegoers, families, and casual visitors an excellent day out. The course is immaculately maintained, with a stunning coastal and countryside backdrop that creates an excellent first impression.”

The racecourse achieved a score of 94.4% in the general Racecourse assessment, 94.6% for its Catering, 95.2% for Bars, and an outstanding 98.8% for its Staff, which included customer care, efficiency and knowledge of the racecourse. In all other categories - Pre Arrival, Arrival & Departure, Cleanliness and Toilets, it was given a 90% approval rating.

The AA assessor said: “The staff at Musselburgh Racecourse play a significant role in creating a welcoming and enjoyable experience for visitors. From the moment visitors arrive, they are met with friendly and professional team members eager to assist and ensure everything runs smoothly throughout the visit. The level of customer service is impressive.

“The staff are approachable, polite, and well-informed about the races and the venue. Their warm and approachable nature makes visitors feel comfortable and well looked after. The hospitality staff, including those at the bars and restaurants, provide excellent service. They are attentive and ensure that food and drinks are served quickly and to a high standard.”

Racing ahead of the competion

Musselburgh Racecourse Commercial & Operations Director, Sarah Montgomery, said: “The consistently high scoring across key categories underlines our commitment to giving race goers, owners and regular and casual visitors alike, an experience to remember when enjoying a day at the races at Musselburgh.

“The overall rating of 94% and 90% plus ratings across all categories in the AA’s Quality Assured Racecourse Scheme is the icing on the cake of another successful year for the racecourse.

“These ratings speak to the wonderful efforts of racecourse staff at all levels who pull together each and every race day to provide excellent service, value for money, and an enthusiasm which translates into a hard-to-beat visitor experience. We, of course, will take on board all of the AA’s recommendations and pointers to ensure we improve year on year and continue to perform at the highest level.”

