Girl, 8, taken to hospital after crash involving two pedestrians as road closed

By Laura Paterson
Comment
Published 28th May 2025, 07:11 BST
The road was closed at the crash site after an eight-year-old girl was injured.

An eight-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and two pedestrians in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police were called to the scene on the A747 near Monreith about 10.50am on Tuesday.

The eight-year-old girl was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. | Contributed

Police Scotland said in a statement: “An eight-year-old girl has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

The road was closed near the crash site.

