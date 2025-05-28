Girl, 8, taken to hospital after crash involving two pedestrians as road closed

The road was closed at the crash site after an eight-year-old girl was injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An eight-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and two pedestrians in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police were called to the scene on the A747 near Monreith about 10.50am on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eight-year-old girl was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. | Contributed

Police Scotland said in a statement: “An eight-year-old girl has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers are asked to avoid the area.”