Six fire appliances are on the scene.

Fire crews are working to tackle a property blaze in East Lothian.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a property in Longniddry around 4.29pm on Tuesday.

As of 6.30pm, six Scottish and Fire Rescue Service (SFRS) appliances remain in attendance.

It is understood the fire is ongoing.

The nature of the fire is unknown. It is also not yet known if there have been any injuries. Police Scotland have been contacted for further information.

The fire service received the call on Tuesday afternoon. | Supplied

