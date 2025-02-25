Cyclist injured in street attack and taken to hospital as police launch probe
An investigation has been launched into the alleged attack by police, with no arrests made to date
A cyclist has been attacked on the street in Edinburgh.
The incident happened on Roseburn Terrace, near Murrayfield Stadium, around 5.20pm on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the scene, with an investigation launched by police.
The cyclist was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. No arrests have been made to date.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Sunday, February 23, 2025, we received a report of an assault in the Roseburn Terrace area of Edinburgh.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
Comments
0 comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.