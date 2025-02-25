Cyclist injured in street attack and taken to hospital as police launch probe

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Head of News

Comment
Published 25th Feb 2025, 07:47 BST
An investigation has been launched into the alleged attack by police, with no arrests made to date

A cyclist has been attacked on the street in Edinburgh.

The incident happened on Roseburn Terrace, near Murrayfield Stadium, around 5.20pm on Sunday.

The cyclist was injured in the attack | John Devlin

Emergency services were called to the scene, with an investigation launched by police.

The cyclist was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. No arrests have been made to date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Sunday, February 23, 2025, we received a report of an assault in the Roseburn Terrace area of Edinburgh.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

