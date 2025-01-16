Drivers have been told to avoid the area after the collision between a car and a male cyclist

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in East Renfrewshire.

The collision happened on Polnoon Street, Eaglesham, on Thursday morning.

The male cyclist has been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital | John Devlin

Police Scotland confirmed the male cyclist had been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

The road has been closed following the crash. Drivers have been asked by police to avoid the area.

Polnoon Street in Eaglesham has been closed following the collision | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Polnoon Street in Eaglesham is closed following a crash involving a car and a male cyclist.