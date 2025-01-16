Cyclist in hospital after being hit by car as Scottish road shut and drivers told to avoid area
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in East Renfrewshire.
The collision happened on Polnoon Street, Eaglesham, on Thursday morning.
Police Scotland confirmed the male cyclist had been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.
The road has been closed following the crash. Drivers have been asked by police to avoid the area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Polnoon Street in Eaglesham is closed following a crash involving a car and a male cyclist.
“Emergency services are in attendance and the male cyclist has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.