Cyclist critical after crash with car as police inquiry launched

A cyclist is fighting for his life after a crash involving a car.

The man, 57, was cycling on Hyndland Road in the west end of Glasgow at around 4.20pm on Monday when the collision with a silver Vauxhall Zafira occurred.

The incident took place at the junction with Westbourne Road.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

His condition is described as critical.

The road was closed for around four hours for investigations to be carried out.

Sergeant Jack Swindells said: “We are continuing with our inquiries to establish the full circumstances and would like to speak to anyone with information that could help.

“If you have dashcam or private CCTV footage that could assist then please make contact with officers.”