Body found on Scottish town high street after man goes missing in 'out of character' disappearance
A body has been found in Perthshire after a man was reported missing from Inverclyde last week.
Thom Kane, 56, was reported missing after he was last seen in Eldon Street in Greenock on Thursday morning.
Police Scotland described his disappearance as “out of character” and appealed to the public for help to trace him.
The force said on Monday morning that a body was found in the Atholl Road area of Pitlochry on Sunday afternoon.
A spokesperson said although formal identification had still to be made, Mr Kane’s relatives have been informed of the discovery.
The spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a body having been found in the Atholl Road area of Pitlochry, around 1.10pm on Sunday, April 27. Formal identification has still to take place. However, the family of Thom Kane, who was reported missing from Greenock, has been informed.
“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
