Body found on Scottish town high street after man goes missing in 'out of character' disappearance

The discovery comes after a man was originally reported missing from Inverclyde

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A body has been found in Perthshire after a man was reported missing from Inverclyde last week.

Thom Kane, 56, was reported missing after he was last seen in Eldon Street in Greenock on Thursday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A body has now been found after a man was reported missing from Inverclyde | John Devlin

Police Scotland described his disappearance as “out of character” and appealed to the public for help to trace him.

The force said on Monday morning that a body was found in the Atholl Road area of Pitlochry on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson said although formal identification had still to be made, Mr Kane’s relatives have been informed of the discovery.

The spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a body having been found in the Atholl Road area of Pitlochry, around 1.10pm on Sunday, April 27. Formal identification has still to take place. However, the family of Thom Kane, who was reported missing from Greenock, has been informed.