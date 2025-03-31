Climber from England dies in horror gully fall on Ben Nevis

By Paul Cargill
Published 31st Mar 2025, 15:34 BST
The two men are believed to be from England, with the fall that killed one of the climbers taking place in the Moonlight Gully area on Ben Nevis

A man has died after falling while climbing on Ben Nevis.

The man, understood to be in his 20s, fell in the Moonlight Gully area while climbing with another person on Saturday.

Ben Nevis towering above the town of CaolBen Nevis towering above the town of Caol
Ben Nevis towering above the town of Caol | Katharine Hay

Members of the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team (LMRT) were tasked by Police Scotland to help the two climbers about 5pm.

The deceased man and his colleague are both believed to have come from England, the Scottish Sun newspaper reported.

A LMRT spokesperson said on social media: “The team treated and rescued one climber with serious injuries who had managed to move further down the hill. Due to some very challenging weather conditions, combined with hazardous ground, the team returned Sunday morning to recover the other casualty who was sadly deceased.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family, and would like to offer thanks to the crew of Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R151 and members of Police Scotland MRT North Division.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Saturday, March 29, police were made aware of concerns for two climbers injured on the north face of Ben Nevis.

“Officers attended to carry out searches with our partners in the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and Inverness Coastguard rescue helicopter, with the operation continuing on Sunday March 30.

“A 30-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The body of a 22-year-old man was recovered and next-of-kin are aware of the death.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

