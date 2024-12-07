“Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible” - West Lothian Council

Firefighters are tackling a “significant” blaze which broke out at an industrial estate in West Lothian, sending a plume of thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Crews from nine fire engines were called to the scene at Brucefield industrial estate near Livingston.

Drivers have been told to avoid the area as they work to bring the fire under control.

Images on social media showed a column of smoke rising from the site which could be seen from as far away as Fife.

West Lothian Council posted online, saying: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue service are currently attending a significant fire at Brucefield industrial estate in Bellsquarry near Livingston.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the alarm was raised shortly after 1pm on Saturday.

A spokeswoman said: “We’re in attendance at the Brucefield Industrial Estate – we received the call at 1.07pm.”

A spokesman said: “We are currently in attendance at a large building fire in Livingston.

“We received the call at 1.07pm and operations control mobilised nine fire appliances and a number of specialist resources to the town’s Brucefield industrial estate.

“Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the fire, which has taken hold of a large factory and several adjoining buildings.