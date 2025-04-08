Busy Scottish road shut 'for some time' by police due to gas leak

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Comment
Published 8th Apr 2025, 08:30 BST
The road in South Lanarkshire has been shut by police after the gas leak was discovered

A busy road in South Lanarkshire has been shut after a gas leak was discovered.

Police closed the A726 between Chapelton and Coldstream Road in Strathaven on Monday.

The A726 in Strathaven has been closed due to a gas lead. Picture: Getty ImagesThe A726 in Strathaven has been closed due to a gas lead. Picture: Getty Images
The A726 in Strathaven has been closed due to a gas lead. Picture: Getty Images

The gas leak was detected about 3pm, with local diversions remaining in place.

A Police Scotland spokesman told the BBC the road was likely to be closed for some time. Local diversions remain in place.

A three-way traffic lights system will be in operation once the road is reopened.

Gas supplier SGN said it was working "around the clock" to fix the leak.

