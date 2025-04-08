Busy Scottish road shut 'for some time' by police due to gas leak

The road in South Lanarkshire has been shut by police after the gas leak was discovered

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A busy road in South Lanarkshire has been shut after a gas leak was discovered.

Police closed the A726 between Chapelton and Coldstream Road in Strathaven on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A726 in Strathaven has been closed due to a gas lead. Picture: Getty Images

The gas leak was detected about 3pm, with local diversions remaining in place.

A Police Scotland spokesman told the BBC the road was likely to be closed for some time. Local diversions remain in place.

A three-way traffic lights system will be in operation once the road is reopened.