Busy Scottish road shut 'for some time' by police due to gas leak
A busy road in South Lanarkshire has been shut after a gas leak was discovered.
Police closed the A726 between Chapelton and Coldstream Road in Strathaven on Monday.
The gas leak was detected about 3pm, with local diversions remaining in place.
A Police Scotland spokesman told the BBC the road was likely to be closed for some time. Local diversions remain in place.
A three-way traffic lights system will be in operation once the road is reopened.
Gas supplier SGN said it was working "around the clock" to fix the leak.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.