Busy Edinburgh city centre street reopens after major blaze as Police Scotland issue update

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Comment
Published 13th May 2025, 08:50 BST
Police Scotland said the Cowgate had now reopened following the fire on Monday.

Edinburgh’s Cowgate has reopened after it remained closed overnight due to a fire.

The blaze, which was reported about 4.20pm on Monday, has been extinguished.

Emergency services at the scene on the Cowgateplaceholder image
Emergency services at the scene on the Cowgate | Rachel Amery/NationalWorld

Police Scotland said there were no reports of any injuries.

The blaze is not being treated as wilful.

A video taken of the incident on Monday afternoon had shown smoke billowing from a building, with the surrounding area cordoned off.

An eyewitness said fire crews were stationed outside the OX184 bar and residents had been “evacuated from the adjoining tenements”.

placeholder image
John Mitchell

Four Scottish Fire and Rescue Service vehicles and a height appliance were sent to deal with the incident.

The Cowgate was subsequently closed from the junction of Guthrie Street to Blair Street, but police said the city centre road had reopened on Tuesday morning.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Cowgate in Edinburgh has fully reopened following a building fire which was reported around 4.20pm on Monday, May 12, 2025. The fire was extinguished and there were no reports of injuries. It is not being treated as wilful.”

