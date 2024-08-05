'Brave' Scottish neighbours pull gas canisters out of burning shed

The fire was discovered by the Midlothian man after he spotted smoke while closing the windows at home

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two people have risked their own lives by running into a burning shed containing gas canisters at a Midlothian home in dramatic efforts that averted an explosion.

Dode Millar, 33, has recounted the moments that took place after spotting smoke in his backyard on Springfield Place, Gorebridge, on Thursday last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Midlothian man discovered a hedge fire at his property that was well ablaze after going to investigate the smoke. But the flames had spread within minutes to his nearby wooden shed, which contained two gas cannisters and several petrol cans.

Mr Millar, who has lived at the property for the past three years, said he had immediately called the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service before trying to put out the flames using his garden hose.

But he said he had soon recalled the presence of the gas canisters in his shed and, with the help of a neighbour, braved the burning shed to retrieve the two explosive items before the structure was completely destroyed.

Mr Millar told Edinburgh Live: "I was just sitting listening to music and as I was getting ready to go out. I went to shut my windows and noticed smoke coming from the hedge. I instantly called the fire brigade and ran outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was trying to put the fire out with a hose, but it wasn't powerful enough and wouldn't reach. I knew it was going to spread and get worse. The smoke was pouring in my windows, which I forgot were still open.

“The fire brigade came, but me and my neighbour had to run inside to get the Jerry cans and gas cannisters. We think the fire started at the bottom of a BT telegraph pole and spread to the hedge and caught the hut.

“If the fire brigade arrived five minutes later, it would have spread to my neighbour's house."

One person commenting on the incident on Facebook and the actions of the two neighbours said: “Very brave thing to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents in three surrounding streets were reportedly left without internet and landline access in the wake of the blaze.

Mr Millar said he had lost hundreds of pounds worth of equipment and tools, but added the fire had even left a lasting mark behind inside his home.

He said: "The shed is completely destroyed. I had clothes on the washing line and they stink of smoke. The inside of my house even still smells and the curtains.

“Because of the heat everything was dry, so it didn't take long for the hedge to go up in flames. As the telephone poll was set on fire, there is about ten of us without internet and we don't know when that will be restored."