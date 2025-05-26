Boy riding electric bike seriously injured after being hit by car as driver hunted by police

By Laura Paterson
Comment
Published 26th May 2025, 08:23 BST
Police are hunting for a car driver after an incident that left a 13-year-old boy in hospital.

Police are searching for a motorist who drove off after a crash that left a boy on a electric bike seriously injured.

The 13-year-old boy was involved in a collision with the red car on Saltmarket near Clyde Street in Glasgow on Tuesday around 8.45pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police in West Lothian have launched an investigation following two suspicious vehicle firesPolice in West Lothian have launched an investigation following two suspicious vehicle fires
Police in West Lothian have launched an investigation following two suspicious vehicle fires | John Devlin

Police Scotland were alerted and said the car stopped briefly on Clyde Street before driving off.

The teenage bike rider was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

READ MORE: Demand for police to have stop and search powers extended to halt youth knife crime 'epidemic'

Constable Stuart Tangny said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I would urge the driver of the car to get in touch with us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Similarly, anyone who witnessed what happened or anyone with dash-cam footage that may assist our inquiries is advised to get in touch.”

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3729 of May 20.

Related topics:PolicePolice ScotlandHospitalGlasgow
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice