Boy riding electric bike seriously injured after being hit by car as driver hunted by police
Police are searching for a motorist who drove off after a crash that left a boy on a electric bike seriously injured.
The 13-year-old boy was involved in a collision with the red car on Saltmarket near Clyde Street in Glasgow on Tuesday around 8.45pm.
Police Scotland were alerted and said the car stopped briefly on Clyde Street before driving off.
The teenage bike rider was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
Constable Stuart Tangny said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I would urge the driver of the car to get in touch with us.
“Similarly, anyone who witnessed what happened or anyone with dash-cam footage that may assist our inquiries is advised to get in touch.”
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3729 of May 20.
