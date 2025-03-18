Body found on beach in search for missing woman, 33
Concerns were raised for the welfare of Jordan Allan after lack of contact with family
A body has been found on a beach in the search for a missing 33-year-old woman who had not been in contact with her family for more than 24 hours.
In a statement, Police Scotland said officers were made aware of a body on Longniddry beach, East Lothian, at around 8am on Tuesday.
Formal identification has yet to take place but Ms Allan’s family has been informed.
There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
